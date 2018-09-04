Friday-Sunday, Sept. 7-9
Come out to Stone Mountain Park for the 50th annual Yellow Daisy Festival. Enjoy live entertainment on three stages, food vendors and a children's corner with activities such as crafts, storytelling, face painting, and more. Admission to the festival is free with paid parking.
Atlanta Home Show and Outdoor Living Expo
Head to the Cobb Galleria Centre to get home-improvement abd decorating tips at the Atlanta Home Show and outdoor living expo. Brett Tudor from TLC's 'Trading Spaces' will make a live appearance. Tickets are $8.
Sept. 5-30
The Seagull at Serenbe Playhouse
Take in The Seagull at Serenbe Playhouse for the party of a lifestime on a country estate. The play is full of searing love triangles, absurd comedy, and wild art. Ticket prices vary.
Saturday, Sept.8
18th Annual Atlanta British Car Fayre
Head to downtown Norcross for the Annual Atlanta British Car Fayre Free event. See hundreds of classic British cars and motorcycles, and shop from people selling used goods from their trunks.
Free event, including free parking and shuttle service.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Check out some of the world's fastest, most expensive cars including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Rolls Royces, Aston Martins and more at this car show at City Springs in Sandy Springs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Now - Oct. 28
The exhibit returns with all new giant living plant sculptures at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. From an enchanting mermaid to a beautiful peacock and trio of gigantic camels, the exhibit is sure to be a vision splendor.
Tickets for adults are $21.95
Sept. 7-8
Wine Riot is your all-access pass to hundreds of new wines. A ticket gets you unlimited wine tastings, souvenir glass, access to crash courses and more! Tickets are $65.
Sept. 8-9
Don't miss ONE Musicfest at Central Park in Atlanta's Fourth Ward neighborhood. Enjoy performances by Nas, 2 Chainz, Miguel, H.E.R. and more. Tickets are $125.
Welcome to #OMF2018 stage, 2CHAAINZZZ! pic.twitter.com/suneJIkbTx— ONE Musicfest (@onemusicfest) August 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}