August 31 - Sept.2
Watch hot air balloons soar at the 20th annual hot air balloon festival at Callaway Resort & Gardens. Enjoy live music, beach activities, as well as food and drink specials all weekend. Ticket price vary.
Sept. 3
Lace up your shoes and hit the pavement for the Big Peach Sizzler 5K & 10K benefiting Miles for Cystic Fibrosis. Registration starts at $40.
Aug 30 - Sept. 3
Head to downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con, where 400 personalities from the worlds of science fiction and fantasy will appear in panels, discussions, lectures and demonstrations. Your favorite movie and television actors, authors, artists, and experts will be there, and don't forget to check out the parade on Saturday.Ticket prices vary.
Sept. 2
Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival
The Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival showcases cuisine, arts, crafts, live musical performances and an activity zone. Families can enjoy an authentic Carribbean style food and produce market and check out the ultra competitive cook-off competition to determine Atlanta's Top Jerk chef. Tickets start at $25.
Sept. 2
Sunset Sessions at Park Tavern
Enjoy a free concert at Piedmont Park. Sunset Sessions presents The Nightowls, Angela Perley and The Howlin Moons.
Sept. 2-3
Head to Temple Kol Emeth for Noshfest 2018. Enjoy all kinds of Jewish delicacies, music, and more.
Sept. 1-3
Stone Mountain Park honors and appreciates the everyday working heroes in a Labor Day weekend celebration. The event features the Lasershow Spectacular, with an extended fireworks display on all three nights! Ticket prices vary.
Will we see you at the Lasershow Spectacular tomorrow?? It's gonna be epic💥 pic.twitter.com/yhGy2FZNkr— Stone Mountain Park (@StoneMtnPark) August 24, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}