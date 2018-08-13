August 18-19
Check out amazing painters, photographers, metalworkers, glass blowers, and jewelers at the Piedmont Park Arts Festival. Take in artist demonstrations, enjoy live music, a children's play area, and food vendors. Entry to the festival is FREE.
August 18
Lace up those running shoes and hit the pavement for the AREA 13.1 Terrestrial 5K. The out-of-this-world Alien-themed race is held at Riverside Park in Roswell. Choose between a 5K or a half-marathon. Registration starts at $38.
August 18
Fernbank Museum Dinosaur Birthday Bash
You’re invited to a prehistoric party at Fernbank Museum! Stomp, chomp and party like a dinosaur in celebration of the anniversary of Giants of the Mesozoic. Cost is included in museum admission. Members are free!
August 18
Bring your appetite to the Taste of Johns Creek. Sample more than 20 local restaurants on the campus of Chattahoochee High School. Enjoy an art walk, live music, local entertainment, and kids activities. Activity tickets range from $1-$4.
August 17-19
Check out the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel for 3 thrilling days full of tattoos!
The event will feature live tattoing of different methods and styles, and competitions in varying categories. There will also be seminars for aspiring and seasoned tattoo artists. Tickets start at $25.
Through August 26
'Peter Pan' is a new version of the famous story about Peter, Wendy, pixie dust, and pirates, performed in the forest at Serenbe Playhouse in Chattahoochee Hills. After defeating Captain Hook and taking over his ship, join Peter deep in the forests of Neverland where he lives it up with his band of Lost Boys.
Now - Sept. 2
Catch Disney's 'Newsies' at the Aurora Theatre! Meet charismatic Jack Kelly and his ragged band of teenaged 'newsies' as they strike against an unfair system in New York City at the turn of the century. Ticket prices vary.
