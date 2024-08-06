Netherworld unveils 2 new haunts for 2024 season of screams

Who is ready to scream?

We are only two months away from October and all the haunted attractions, Halloween decorations and frights that come with it. And with Halloween approaching, that means it’s almost time for the return of the Netherworld, one of the country’s top haunted houses.

For its 28th Season of Screams, the nationally acclaimed attraction is returning with two terrifying new haunts, Wake the Dead and Mr. Grendel’s Birthday Party of Horrors.

Netherworld haunts Atlanta New monsters, new scenes, new terrifying scares, and an upgraded Midway await haunted house lovers as Netherworld unleashes Halloween thrills for its 27th season of haunts. (Netherworld)

“Every single year, we try to push the boundaries of fear to create an experience that’s totally new and unique for our visitors,” said co-owner Ben Armstrong. “This year’s attractions go completely above and beyond. Wake the Dead and Mr. Grendel’s Birthday Party of Horrors both have wildly elaborate scenes, some truly terrifying new monsters and classic favorites that we think will haunt visitors long after they’ve left.”

One of the largest haunted houses in the nation, Netherworld is located on a 10-acre complex, and the journey through both haunts is longer than walking the equivalent of 8.5 football fields jam-packed with scares, special effects, actors, and unique scenes at every turn. For those brave enough to conquer both haunted houses, the Halloween festival-style Midway awaits just beyond the exit. Here, guests are welcomed by towering jack-o’-lanterns, spooky games, creepy photo ops, and plenty of monsters roaming the area ready to give guests even more thrills, or an Instagram-worthy moment.

In Wake the Dead, The Lords of The Netherworld have howled the ancient hymns and rung the iron bells to Wake The Dead! A spectral army now marches from beneath the mountain to steal a source of endless elemental energy and turn the entire world into a blighted necropolis. That is unless a small force of apocalyptic warriors can use this energy to defeat the dead and seal the gateway to the Netherworld forever!

In Mr. Grendel’s Birthday Party of Horrors, Mr. Grendel, the ancient flesh-eating ogre disguised as a clown, has discovered that eating Cryptids gives him unimaginable powers. As he and his merry band of savage jesters rampage throughout the secret facility called the BOX on a Cryptid eating spree, they unexpectedly step into the tormented world of the Boogeyman – the most powerful Cryptid of all. As the battle rages between the Lord of Nightmares and the cantankerous carnivorous clown, the only question that remains is who will have the last laugh?

With extensive backgrounds in film, television, special effects, and the haunted attraction industry, Netherworld Co-Creators Ben Armstong and Billy Messina consistently deliver elaborate experiences filled with shock, awe, and horrors that leave even the bravest souls trembling. The haunts’ intricate sets, otherworldly effects, and nightmarishly realistic monsters transport guests on their self-guided tour into a realm where their darkest fears come alive.

The nationally recognized attraction also offers five not-to-be-missed escape rooms! Each room features immersive environments, intricate storylines, and mind-bending puzzles that will challenge even the most seasoned escape room veterans. Groups of up to 10 players can unlock the mystery with five thrilling adventures, including Tiki Island: Attack of the Shark God, Sasquatch: Bigfoot’s Revenge, Nosferatu: Van Helsing’s Secret, Haunted: Curse of the Night Hag, and the newest addition, Alien Terror: Doom of the Dark Horizon.

