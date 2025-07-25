This nearby theme park was just named No. 1 in America

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — For the third time in four years, Tripadvisor officials have named Dollywood as the number one theme park in the United States during the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. Dollywood ranked as the No. 1 theme park in the world and was the only United States-based park in the top 15 worldwide.

The 165-acre destination also earned the top spot on the United States list in both 2024 and 2022 and finished second in 2023.

According to Tripadvisor, the award was calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on the site during a 12-month period, “so our Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best winners are decided by you: real travelers from all over, sharing real opinions and stories…Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is our highest honor. The award takes into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings, and ranks the very best accommodations, destinations, beaches, restaurants and things to do in specific categories and geographic areas, as rated and reviewed by travelers. Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor.”

Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President, said that a specific focus on the guest experience and providing a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere for all guests is key to the park’s recent success.

“We don’t provide the best guest experience in the country to try to win these awards,” Naughton explained. “We do it because it is the right thing to do. Our guests have options on where they can spend their time, and when they choose to visit us, we want to give them a world-class experience. This award is humbling though, because it is derived from real reviews left by our actual guests describing their time here at our parks and resorts.”

“We’ve earned a number of honors this year from national organizations, and it is all due to the hard work of our hosts who ensure our guests feel welcome and cared for while they are here. We feel—and these awards continue to show— the Dollywood Parks & Resorts experience truly is best in class.”

Five parks in Florida made the list, too.

The United States 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards top 10 is:

Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Disney’s Magic Kingdom (Orlando, Florida) Knoebels Amusement Resort (Elysburg, Pennsylvania) Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Orlando) Universal’s Islands of Adventure (Orlando) Fun Spot America (Kissimmee, Florida) Legoland California (Carlsbad, California) Universal Studios Florida (Orlando) Silver Dollar City (Branson, Missouri) Whale’s Tale Waterpark (Lincoln, New Hampshire)

Dollywood is the only park in North America to make the international top 15 list. The worldwide top 15 list is:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) Beto Carrero World (Penha, Brazil) Waterbom Bali (Kuta, Indonesia) Heide Park (Soltau, Germany) Puy du Fou (Les Epesses, France) Beach Park (Aquiraz, Brazil) The Web Adventure Park (Wigginton, United Kingdom) Paultons Park (Romsey, United Kingdom) Drayton Manor Theme Park (Tamworth, United Kingdom) Escape Penang (Penang Island, Malaysia) Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee) Adventure Cove Waterpark (Sentosa Island, Singapore) Parque Terra Magica Florybal (Canela, Brazil) Universal Studios Singapore (Sentosa Island, Singapore) Legoland Billund (Billund, Denmark)

