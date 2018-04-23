Music star in the making: Meet Caroline Jones

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Caroline Jones was recently named one of Billboard's "15 Country Music Artists to Watch."
The singer-songwriter hit the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater stage in Alpharetta earlier this month, opening for Jimmy Buffett. WSBTV.com had the chance to follow her around that afternoon, to learn more about her, her new "Bare Feet" album and life on the road.
Billboard noted of Jones, "If there’s any justice in the music business, this unique musical gem will find a place in the hearts and minds of music fans everywhere in the coming year. Her music is a little country, a sprinkle of pop, and a dash of folk, but when you hear a song that has the infectious sparkle of “Bare Feet,” you know that Jones is something special."
Whoa! 😱😱😱— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) April 18, 2018
She rocked the 🎸, rocked the harmonica and WOW, she can sing!
A LOT of new @carolinejones fans tonight after she opened for @jimmybuffett tonight.
TAKE A LISTEN! pic.twitter.com/T3er51k19A
Jones is touring with Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles and will open for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill this summer, too. She recently opened a number of shows for the Zac Brown Band, something she'll do again this year.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}