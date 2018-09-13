0 Music Midtown: Parking, set times, what you're allowed to bring

Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Fall Out Boy, Post Malone and the Imagine Dragons are on their way to Atlanta!

Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this Saturday and Sunday. Tens of thousands of fans are expected at the big event.

What time are the sets? Where should people park? Can guests enter and exit and re-enter? Here's all the 411 on the weekend's event.

MUSIC MIDTOWN APP:

Downloaded the official Music Midtown 2018 App to get the latest news and updates on the festival. The app is available for free on both Android and iOS.

MUSIC SCHEDULE

Saturday

Roxy Stage

1:30-2:30 – Mattiel

3:30-4:30 – lovelytheband

5:30-6:30 – BØRNS

7:30-8:30 – The Revivalists

9:30 – Fall Out Boy

Great Southeast Music Hall Stage

2:45-3:45 – Arthur Buck

4:45-5:45 – First Aid Kit

6:45-7:45 – Kacey Musgraves

8:45-9:45 – Portugal. The Man

Cotton Club Stage

2:30-3:30 – Yuno

4:30-5:30 – SAINt JHN

6:30-7:30 – Chromeo

8:30-9:30 – AWOLNATION

SalesForce Stage

1:45-2:45 – The Aces

3:45-4:45 – Twin Shadow

5:45-6:45 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

7:45-8:45 – Thirty Seconds to Mars

9:45 – Post Malone

Sunday

Roxy Stage

12:30-1:30 – Lyric Rachae (Berklee College of Music)

2:30-3:30 – K.Flay

4:30-5:30 – Butch Walker

6:30-7:30 – Foster The People

8:30 – Imagine Dragons

Great Southeast Music Hall Stage

1:45-2:45 – Black Pistol Fire

3:45-4:45 – A R I Z O N A

5:45-6:45 – Bazzi

7:45-8:45 – Khalid

Cotton Club Stage

1:30-2:30 – Robert DeLong

3:30-4:30 – Maggie Rogers

5:30-6:30 – Billie Eilish

7:30-8:30 – Sylvan Esso

SalesForce Stage

1:00-1:45 – SiR

2:45-3:45 – Two Feet

4:45-5:45 – Janelle Monáe

6:45-7:45 – Gucci Mane

8:45 – Kendrick Lamar

Doors open at noon. This is a rain or shine event.

FESTIVAL GATES:

There are four entrance gates into the festival grounds:

· The Charles Allen Gate located at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive

· The Lakeside Gate is available to attendees coming from Monroe and Park Drives.

· The 10th Street Gate located across from Grady High School

· The 12th Street Gate located at 12th Street and Piedmont

BOX OFFICE:

There are two box office locations:

Beltline Side/Grady Stadium Box Office : Located at Grady Stadium on Monroe Drive between 10th Street and 8th Street

MARTA Side/ 12th Street Box Office : Located at the Piedmont Park Community Center at the 12th Street and Piedmont entry to Piedmont Park

WILL CALL:

Will Call will be located at the ticket booth at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, across from the Charles Allen Gate.

FESTIVAL LOCKERS:

If you are looking to stash your stuff, we will be providing lockers, but not just lockers, lockers with universal cell phone chargers inside of them. This means that you can store your items and leave them overnight, stay charged and quickly check-out at the end of the festival! Lockers are available for pre-order here.

RE-ENTRY:

Not to worry, re-entry is permitted, but you MUST have your wristband “scanned out” upon exiting in order to re-enter that same day.

ACTIVATE YOUR WRISTBAND AND GO CASHLESS:

Wristband activation ensures a smooth process when entering the festival each day and makes sure that your investment remains yours. Sign up for MM Cashless to pay for drinks, food and merch with your wristband all weekend long. Pay quickly and securely throughout the festival by signing up for MM Cashless, presented by Bank of America®. For iPhone users, Apple Pay is the fastest way to pay and get back to the music. Simply link your Bank of America card to Apple Pay! To activate your wristband and register for MM Cashless, click here.

VIP & SUPER VIP INFORMATION

Guests with Super VIP tickets can enter at any gate, there is also a specially designated Super VIP entrance located on 10th Street.

Guests with VIP tickets may enter at all gates. Your wristband is NOT transferable to anyone during the festival.

The VIP Club is conveniently located between all 4 stages. It will have all of your VIP food options, complimentary food trucks, bar service including complimentary beer and wine, exclusive VIP bathrooms, along with a great area for you to relax.

There will be exclusive VIP viewing areas at all stages. These roped off areas will be standing room only. There are NO seats in the VIP viewing areas.

FESTIVAL CUISINE:

Music Midtown offers a wide variety of food and beverages prepared onsite for your enjoyment all weekend long. Choose from Pero’s Pizza, The Loaded Taco, Siva’s Midtown, Soul Vegetarian, Gypsy Brewhouse, The Pickle, Island Noodles, The Best of the Wurst, Willy’s Mexicana Grill, Bhojanic, King of Pops and more!

MAP:

You can view the festival map here.

PATRONS WITH DISABILITIES:

Accessible parking is available in surrounding pay and private lots of the festival site. The far right lane at every gate will be accessible. Music Midtown has two accessible viewing platforms. There will be seating and accessible bathrooms. To learn out more, click here.

ATM:

There will have ATMs throughout the festival site for patrons to access.

NEIGHBORS:

Be respectful of area residents and their property at all times during the festival.

STREET CLOSURES:

There will be various street closures throughout the festival (patrons can use the Music Midtown Mobile App for festival news) - To draw more attention to these road closures, there will be electronic messages on 10th Street, 14th Street and Monroe Drive.

MARTA:

The nearest stations are Midtown and Arts Center. MARTA also has handicap parking and shuttle services.

PARKING:

All attendees are encouraged to bicycle, walk, UBER or take MARTA to the festival. Bicycle valet is available near the Charles Allen Gate entrance. New for 2018, you can reserve parking in the 10th Street Parking Deck. Parking is very limited. To reserve your space, click here.

ENHANCED SECURITY:

· Arrive Early– Organizers will do everything in their power to be as quick & efficient as possible, guests should arrive in advance of the scheduled door time, in order to allow ample time to enter the festival.

· Inspection– Be prepared for inspection as you enter the festival. This inspection will include the use of metal detectors. Permitted bags will be searched and may slow down your entry time. For the 2018 Music Midtown Bag Policy, please click here.

· Travel Light– To provide a safer environment for festival goers and expedite entry into the festival.

· Take Notice– Upon entry into the festival, make yourself familiar with the festival’s layout, taking special notice of the nearest exit.

· See Something Say Something– If you see something suspicious or out of place, please notify festival security immediately.

· Be Nice– Please respect those around you, as well as yourself.

ITEMS ALLOWED:

What can you bring to the festival grounds?

One factory sealed bottle of water or an empty re-usable water bottle that can be filled for free at any of our hydration stations located throughout the festival grounds. Binoculars, blankets, signs or posters no larger than 11” x 17”.

ITEMS NOT ALLOWED:

For the convenience and safety of all attendees, the following items are not permitted on the festival grounds during Music Midtown – aerosol containers including sunscreen and personal beauty products, any and all professional audio/recording/video equipment, professional cameras, selfie sticks, any remote flying device, coolers, hammocks, baby strollers, glass and metal containers, illegal and illicit substances of any kind, outside food and beverages, Umbrellas, walkie-talkies, tents, bikes, skateboards, scooters or any personal motorized vehicles, fireworks, weapons or explosives of any kind, large chains or spiked jewelry, chairs, festival totems and flags.

Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed in the festival due to the Fulton County and Atlanta City ordinances. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase onsite.

SMOKING:

Smoking onsite is NOT permitted as per Atlanta’s smoking ban in public parks in accordance with the Georgia Smokefree Air Act of 2005. "Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 31-12A-7 and O.C.G.A. § 31-12A-8 smoking is prohibiting on park grounds."

PETS:

Leave your pets at home. This is not only for the convenience of patrons, but also for the well-being of your pets. Service animals, with the correct credentials will be permitted.

