0 MomoCon to bring gaming, animation, celeb guests to Atlanta

ATLANTA - An explosive Memorial Day Weekend of animation, music, video games, and guest appearances kicks off the summer at the Georgia World Congress Center and the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.

That's because MomoCon returns to town. The event is a multi-genre fan convention encompassing American and Japanese animation, video gaming, board and card gaming, live action role play gaming, comics and costuming.



MomoCon 2018 has a prominent list of voice actors, animators, comic book creators, cosplayers, and online personalities coming to Atlanta Thursday, May 24 through Sunday, May 27.

This year marks the Georgia Tech-born convention’s 14th year of bringing fan-centric programming and events to the Georgia World Congress Center and the Omni Hotel. In 2017, more than 30,000 fans attended.



MomoCon boasts the largest gaming floor in the Southeast, second largest in the US. Now open 24 hours during the weekend, it spans over 140,000 square feet and includes classic arcade games, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP. The convention includes another 105,000 square feet of vendors, international and indie game developers and celebrity autographs.

For the first time, MomoCon welcomes Capcom Live!, the official Capcom concert tour featuring orchestral versions of memorable video game music. Live performances by YouTube singers, group performers, a coveted Disney karaoke contest, and the Saturday Night rave with headlining DJs return to the 2018 programming schedule.



Thursday attendees can check out the MomoCon Entertainment and Media Career Fair, gaining early access to partnering gaming, animation, and comic book companies. MomoCon is convenient to expansive and scenic locations like Centennial Olympic for cosplayers and photographers to host fan-run photo shoots.

Many of the events took place at the Georgia World Congress Center.



A 4-day membership to MomoCon is currently $60 and available online through MomoCon.com. Capcom Live! tickets are available separately through the registration website.



