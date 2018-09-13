Mercedes-Benz Stadium, local brewery team up on new craft beer

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is brewing up a new collaboration with a well-known Avondale Estates brewery.
Wild Heaven Beer is joining with the stadium to create ATL Pale Ale, a craft beer that will be offered for $5 for a 12-oz. draft and will launch Sept. 16 for the Atlanta Falcons home opener against the Carolina Panthers.
“Brewed with input from Mercedes-Benz Stadium fans, ATL Pale Ale at just 5% alcohol is a light, crisp beer that is easy to enjoy for drinkers new to craft beer with enough body and flavor for the craft beer lover,” according to a press release.
“We are honored to make this beer for fans in Atlanta. Beer is the drink of the people and we’re excited that this collaboration can bring craft beer to tens of thousands of new fans in a thrilling environment,” said Wild Heaven Beer co-founder Nick Purdy in a press release.
<<RELATED: A complete guide of what to eat and drink at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Wild Heaven, which Purdy opened eight years ago with co-founder and Brewmaster Eric Johnson, worked with Atlanta designer Bart Sasso of Sasso & Co. to create the art for ATL Pale Ale.
ATL Pale Ale will launch at the stadium on draft, with 16-ounce cans to be added soon after. The beer could be available to the general public later this fall.
In addition to Georgia, Wild Heaven’s beers -- including the popular Emergency Drinking Beer -- are available in Tennessee, Alabama and Florida. Its second brewery will open in the West End in early 2019.
RELATED:
Beer Pick: Wild Heaven’s To Dan! Coconut Double IPA
Beer Pick: Wild Heaven’s Watermelon Emergency Drinking Beer
The ultimate Georgia beer lover’s guide to breweries, beer and brewpubs
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}