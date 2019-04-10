ATLANTA - Concerts in the Garden returns this summer to the Atlanta Botanical Garden with a diverse lineup of acts, both at the Midtown and Gainesville venues.
The 17th annual outdoor series, presented on the Great Lawn at the Midtown garden and at the Ivester Amphitheater at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Gainesville, features:
In ATLANTA:
- Friday, May 24: Old Crow Medicine Show
- Sunday, June 2: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder/I’m With Her
- Friday, June 14: SiriusXM The Pulse Presents: The Mighty O.A.R. w/American Authors
- Friday, June 28: Mandolin Orange
- Wednesday, July 10: The Wood Brothers
- Friday, July 26: John Butler Trio w/ Trevor Hall
- Friday, Aug. 16: Toad the Wet Sprockett/Big Head Todd & The Monsters
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Melissa Etheridge
In GAINESVILLE:
- Sunday, Aug. 25: Marc Broussard/The Mavericks
Tickets will be available for Garden members beginning April 12 and for the general public on April 19 at concertsinthegarden.org.
Seating is general admission, and ticketholders are welcome to bring blankets or low-rise chairs. Cash bars and food purchases will be available.
