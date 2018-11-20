BUFORD, Ga. - With Thanksgiving upon us and the calendar turning toward the Christmas holidays, it's time to turn our attention to one of the best parts of the season, checking out Christmas lights.
PHOTOS: Magical Nights of Lights at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
The Atlanta area is packed with options. From the Atlanta Botanical Garden to Stone Mountain to home displays that take months to plan, there are plenty of great displays to check out.
One of the oldest and most popular displays is back again this year, but with a new owner.
Lake Lanier Islands in Buford has been celebrating the holidays with the Magical Nights of Lights for 25 years.
But this year, it has an extra Margaritaville theme.
Safe Harbor Development took over some aspects of Lake Lanier Islands in 2018 and brought in Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville brand.
While that means some new features and attractions have arrived and are planned for the future, all of the fan favorites in terms of the Magical Nights of Lights are back for the 2018 season.
The event includes seven miles of lights and includes "The Wizard of Oz," "The 12 Days of Christmas," an animal kingdom and more.
After touring the lights, take a pit stop at the Holiday Village to enjoy carnival rides, make some s'mores around the bonfire, share your wishlist with Santa and take a wild ride down License to Chill Snow Island.
Tickets to the Magical Nights of Lights start at $43 for a vehicle with up to 10 people when purchased online.
