Local shop makes list of best donut shops in America

Atlanta has no shortage of great donuts.
There are 100-layer doughnuts, Sublime Doughnuts and you can never go wrong with Krispy Kreme.
But only one Georgia donut shop made Thrillist's list of the Best 31 Donut Shops in America. That distinction went to Da Vinci's Donuts.
Da Vinci's offers more than 20 flavors of donuts, all hand-dipped and individually created right at the counter. Customers have a choice between drizzles like caramel, chocolate and lime, icings including vanilla, maple and orange and toppings that include Nestle Crunch, bacon, graham crackers and Fruity Pebbles.
Da Vinci's describes its cake-style donut as unlike any other; extremely light and tender with a slightly crunchy exterior.
Thrillist, the online blog that covers food, drink, travel and entertainment, noted this about Da Vinci's: "A forefather of the relatively recent tiny donut revolution, Da Vinci’s itty-bitty two-biters take the (ugh) cake in Atlanta thanks to their infinite customizability. Inspired creations like the cannoli -- the best damn mutation of the Italian dessert classic this side of Little Italy -- and the filling-loaded caramel apple are things of beauty, but this is a place that rewards customer creativity with its bevy of icings and drizzles and toppings that basically seem like a candy store and a fancy bakery joined forces, then exploded."
Da Vinci's has three locations in Georgia -- in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs and Dunwoody.
