Local nightclub celebrates 25th anniversary with Lil Jon

Outkast released their first album. Emmitt Smith and the Dallas Cowboys beat Jim Kelly's Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at the Georgia Dome. Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes set fire to the home she shared with Atlanta Falcon Andre Rison. The year was 1994. It's the year that Tongue and Groove opened in Atlanta.
The nightclub and lounge originally opened in Buckhead, back when everyone went to Buckhead to party. In 2007, the club was forced to abandon its home when redevelopment hit the area. Soon after, Tongue and Groove reopened in Lindbergh City Center, just off Piedmont Road, where it remains today.
On Saturday night, Tongue and Groove celebrates its 25th anniversary in the Atlanta area. Lil Jon will help the club ring in 25 years with a special performance. Tickets start at $40.
