Local attraction has a beer named after it

ATLANTA - Fountains aren’t the only thing flowing at the Atlanta Botanical Garden this spring. The Garden is debuting its own custom beer in a new partnership with Atlanta brewery Wild Heaven Beer.
Named “Garden Beer,” the brew’s ingredients include Makrut lime leaves harvested from lime trees in the Garden’s Fuqua Conservatory, along with hints of hibiscus and lemongrass. The ingredients were developed with the expertise of Jason Paolini, executive chef of the Garden’s Longleaf restaurant; Amanda Bennett, Manager of Display Gardens; and Wild Heaven Beer Brewmaster Eric Johnson.
Garden Beer will be available this spring at Longleaf and at cash bars at Cocktails in the Garden, concerts and other Garden events.
“It is truly an honor to collaborate with one of our favorite Atlanta attractions, and I can’t think of a better brewer for it than my partner Eric, who is a renowned horticulturist in his own right,” said Nick Purdy, president of Wild Heaven.
Sabina Carr, the Garden’s vice president of marketing, said that this will be the first in a series of beers over the upcoming years that will capitalize on the popularity of beer gardens in public gardens around the country.
“We see this as our first step in developing what will be a new amenity for our guests who want to relax outside in a beautiful setting with a beverage and all the fixings of a classic beer garden like hot pretzels, kielbasas and more,” she said.
