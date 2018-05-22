Lawrenceville brewery releases new Gwinnett Stripers-themed beer

Next time you head out to Coolray Field for a baseball game, you can get a beer designed for enjoying at the ballpark.
Slow Pour Brewing Company, based in Lawrenceville, has released Off-Speed Pitch, a blonde ale that’s been co-branded with the Gwinnett Stripers. The beer is served on tap at Niekro’s Craft on Draft, a restaurant and bar inside Coolray Field.
The beer clocks in at 5.3 percent ABV and has the refreshing, light body of a blonde ale, making it easy to drink on hot summer days.
Slow Pour was the first brewery to open in Gwinnett County, starting business in September 2017. It offers pints and flights for on-premise consumption and six-packs and crowlers (32-oz. cans of beer) to take home.
Slow Pour Brewing Company is located at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville. Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
