KISS announces final tour ever, will stop in Atlanta

After an epic and storied 45 year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named "End of the Road."
On Monday, the band announced the first set of dates and cities in North America. It includes a stop in Atlanta on Sunday, Apr. 7 at the All-New State Farm Arena.
KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 2 at 10a.m.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," the band said in a release. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in...Unapologetic and Unstoppable."
KISS will play Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.
KISS played Lakewood Amphitheater in 2012.
