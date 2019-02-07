Is this Atlanta's best steakhouse?

There's no shortage of places to order a great steak in Atlanta.
Whether you prefer an Atlanta institution like Bones or Chops; a chic new eatery like STK Atlanta; a 40-day-aged, 18-ounce Kansas City strip from 101 Steak; or the 24-ounce chef's cut bone-in rib eye from McKendrick's, there's sure to be a steakhouse to please your pallet.
Which restaurant has the best steak? That depends on who you ask.
If you ask the writers at Thrillist, the popular travel, food and entertainment blog, they'll tell you that honor goes to Kevin Rathbun Steak.
Rathbun, whose dining empire includes Rathbun’s, Krog Bar, Kevin Rathbun Steak and KR SteakBar, opened Kevin Rathbun Steak in 2007.
"Kevin Rathbun Steak features prime steaks from Allen Brothers in Chicago along with a menu that expands to over fifty items," noted Rathbun's bio. "Kevin wanted this steakhouse to have the 'new modernized atmosphere and menu' of a steakhouse and he did that by incorporating more seafood, alternative meats, new and creative appetizers and a list of over fifteen sides."
Thrillist picked the restaurant as one of its "31 Best Steakhouses in America." Writer Matt Lynch noted, "Former Iron Chef-testant and Atlanta dining titan Kevin Rathbun remains perched at the top of the Super Bowl host city's steakhouse hierarchy, with an eclectically influenced menu (classic French escargot, comfort food-channeling jack cheese 'n pecan fritters, Asian-influenced mushroom soy-glazed meatballs) that might prove too meandering in lesser hands. Here it's just a prelude to Georgia's finest steak experience."
Lynch recommends ordering the steak "blue" for a dining experience that includes a steak with a cool center.
