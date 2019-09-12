Imagine Music Festival releases set times of Sept. 20-22 event

© 2019 Cox Media Group.
BREAKING NEWS
-
Imagine Music Festival releases set times of Sept. 20-22 eventUpdated:ATLANTA - Are you ready to experience Marshmello, Alison Wonderland and Diplo? The 2019 Imagine Music Festival event rolls into the Atlanta Motor Speedway Sept. 20-22.Imagine Music Festival is an electronic dance music and art festival held annually in Atlanta. The festival features multiple stages hosting the world's top electronic musicians, DJ's and bands along with cirque style acts & performances.This week, the festival released the official set times for the event. Headliners Rezz and Diplo take the stage Friday night. Allison Wonderland will play Saturday night. Marshmello will perform Sunday night.See the full list HERE.This year's event includes an extra day, another stage of music and a massive pool party.The event transports festival-goers to an immersive aquatic fairytale featuring multiple magnificent stages with world-class sound and lighting production. Wander through fantastic atmospheres filled with mind-bending circus performers, mermaids, sea creatures, art installations, vendors, camping and more, creating an unforgettable 360-degree experience.The full lineup by stage includes:OCEANIA STAGE: Drinkurwater; Eddie Gold; Mantis and Midnite Panda. Previously announced artists for Oceania include: Diplo; REZZ; Above & Beyond; Alison Wonderland; Zeds Dead; Marshmello; Alan Walker; KSHMR; Matoma; 1788-L; Ghastly; K?D; Leah Culver; Said the Sky and Svdden Death.AMAZONIA STAGE: G Jones; Jade Cicada; JuJu Beats; Scales and Zen Selekta. Previously announced artists for Amazonia include: Louis the Child; Tipper; Cherub; Detox Unit; Goldfish Phantoms and Thriftworks.DISCO INFERNO STAGE: Lane 8; Space Jesus; Blunts & Blondes; Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi b2b Kompany; Boogie T; Squnto; Alex Lucas; Otica; Ployd; Throwdown; Vivid and White Rhino. Previously announced artists for Disco Inferno include: laude Vonstroke & Dirtybird Players Stage Takeover; Anna Lunoe; Dr. Fresch; J.Philip; Justin Jay; Justin Martin; Nora En Pure; Rusko; Wax Motif; Grave Gang b4b set with Subtronics, HE$H, joined now by Boogie T and Squnto.TECHYES 360: Amine Edge & Dance; Anthony Attalla; Black v Neck; Charles Meyer; Ciszak; Clyde P; Doons; Dr Boom; Ernesto; Franklyn Watts; Galo; Greco; Hunter Reid; Lee K; Mark Starr; Ronnie Lopez; Techneekz; Tim Baresko and Treasure Fingers.AERIA / SIX FEATHERS STAGE: Eddie Gold b2b Midnite Panda; Big Mansions; DaddyDough; Ian Live & Friends; Julian Gray; Laser Assassins; MC Word; Nhexis; NOA|AON; Paraleven; Reliquary; Ricky Raw; Torch x Elevate Block; Previously announced artists for Aeria include: BT; Darude; AK1200 and Reid Speed.SILENT DISCO STAGE: Bandikook; Chachuba; Comisar; D:RC; Deep Technicians; Deff Jeklyn; Dose Dromer; Exit 9; Fear & Lowe; JD; JStella; Kozmic; Krushendo; LaGoons; Leet; Magnesk; Mettapattern; Mike's Revenge; Movin Keys; Octl; Riven; Shakes; Stranger Candy; Sylo; Tripnotic; White on Rice; Xenotype and Zubah. Stage takeovers by Ian Live & Native Groove.
Next Up:
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}