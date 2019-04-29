Imagine Music Festival announces part of 2019 lineup

Featuring four main stages, with more stages and artists to be announced, Imagine’s immersive aquatic fairytale will permeate all areas of the festival- from the infield to deep into the early morning in the camping areas.
Additional artists on the 2019 performer lineup include: Oceania Stage: Alan Walker; KSHMR; Matoma;1788-L; Ghastly; K?D; Leah Culver; Said the Sky and Svdden Death. Amazonia Stage: Louis the Child; Tipper; Cherub; Detox Unit; GoldfishPhantoms and Thriftworks. Disco Inferno Stage: Claude Vonstroke & Dirtybird Players Stage Takeover; Anna Lunoe; Dr. Fresch; J.Philip; Justin Jay; Justin Martin; Nora En Pure; Rusko; Wax Motif; Grave Gang and HE$H. Aeria Stage: BT; Darude; AK1200 and Reid Speed.
“Finally we are able to let the cat out of the bag and show our fans what has taken many months to curate,” says Iris Presents founders Glenn and Madeleine Goodhand. “Each year we challenge ourselves to top the previous lineup and that is proving to be more and more difficult. We are thrilled with the initial lineup and have many more gems to reveal over the next few months.”
