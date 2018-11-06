0 Ice skating returns to the Rink at Park Tavern

This holiday season, Park Tavern in Piedmont Park is pulling out all the stops for its popular ice skating rink that has become a beloved annual tradition for all ages.

Presenting Fire & Ice at The Rink, Park Tavern will welcome guests Nov. 23 through Jan. 21 to a completely transformed environment that boasts an enchanted Neo-Victorian feel and design elements, charming holiday decor, fun and games, special events, seasonal signature cocktails, delicious fare, and much more.

An iconic destination with a rich history that dates back to 1905, Paul Smith, owner of Park Tavern explains, “We couldn’t think of a better time to celebrate our longstanding history in the park and in Atlanta than during the holidays. We’ve reignited our love for upcycling along with vintage artistry and traditions. This year, we’re incorporating a mix of brass and copper, wood and glass elements, mechanical workings, and ornate engraving - reminiscent of the building’s beginnings, to set the scene for a magical wintertime experience for skaters and diners alike.”

The Fire & Ice season of The Rink at Park Tavern will once again bring patrons unobstructed views of Piedmont Park and the Midtown skyline. Skaters will stay warm under the heated Garden Tent and enjoy a state-of-the-art sound system and an 85-foot long and 40-foot wide rink that comfortably accommodates 200.

The Rink at Park Tavern

Observers are invited to sit back and relax and catch up with family and friends by stone fire pits and fireplaces, in private cabanas, and ample seating while catching their favorite teams on multiple flat screen TVs. In addition to rink and park-side dining, seasonal cocktails and house-made brews from one of Atlanta’s oldest breweries, guests can also take advantage of 1/2 price wine bottles every Wednesday, 1/2 off fresh sushi, sangria, Park Tavern drafts and Frosé from 9 p.m. to midnight, s’mores, and a variety of events and games - from frozen turkey bowling and weekly Steampunk skate parties to celebrating New Year’s Eve during their annual, sold-out bash with Yacht Rock Revue.

The Rink at Park Tavern will be open Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

Guests of all ages can enjoy skating experiences for $15 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday until 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., The Rink becomes an ages 16 and up venue until midnight. Skaters that dress up in Steampunk attire for ‘Skate After 8 p.m.’, will get to skate for free. The Rink is also available for private skating lessons, parties, marriage proposals and more.

To make reservations and for the most up to date event calendar, specialty packages, and venue rental information, visit www.parktavern.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.