How a trip to the library can score free admission to Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA - Looking for something fun and free to do? How about a trip to Zoo Atlanta? Normally, tickets cost $26 for adults and $18 for kids at the gate, but here's how to score free admission to see the giant pandas, the elephants and the rest of the animals that call the zoo home.
Head to your local library and check out the Zoo Atlanta Library Pass. It's a DVD. When you return it, the library will give you a receipt. Take that receipt and your library card to the zoo within 14 days and admission for up to four guests is free.
The zoo will host city of Atlanta and Fulton County family days in August, too. On Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, residents and employees of the city and county will get free admission for two adults and up to four kids.
For Father's Day, dads get in free with a regular price ticket on Sunday.
