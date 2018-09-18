Here's your chance to be an 'Idol', Atlanta! 'American Idol' auditions return Sept. 20

ATLANTA - Now's your chance to be the next Idol, Atlanta!
The "American Idol" franchise is holding open-call auditions for a new season at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth on September 20. If you're ready to show the country your stuff, click here to register for the auditions.
Last month, "Idol" finalist Noah Davis, affectionately known as "Wig Kid," visited the WSB-TV studios ahead of the much-anticipated new Idol bus tour. Davis talked alpacas, explained "wig" to Fred Blankenship and showed off his amazing pipes!
Watch his full interview below:
The Idol bus has been on the road for new auditions since July 20 and includes over 20 cities.
Last year, 5 Georgia contestants made it to the final rounds of the competition. Country crooner Caleb Lee Hutchinson, from Dallas, Ga., was runner-up.
Channel 2 Action News will be there Sept. 20 as the next round of talented singers vye to be the next Idol!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
