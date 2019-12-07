Head to Waffle House Museum for FREE fun, food on Saturday

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. - Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend? Head to Waffle House. But not just any Waffle House, head to the original Waffle House to celebrate Waffle House history while making holiday-themed waffles.
The Waffle House Museum opened in 2008, and is on the site of the first Waffle House restaurant that opened on Labor Day 1955. The restaurant is restored to its 1950s look, while the museum next door shows the history of the chain that started in Avondale Estates, Ga., by two neighbors, Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner.
"The holiday open house is one of our favorite days of the year," said Waffle House event coordinator Katie Beam, "We enjoy catching up with friends and making new ones all while decorating and eating waffles."
The museum is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"People tell us that this is more than just a tour," adds Beam. "They say it is more like a pilgrimage."
The Waffle House Museum is located at 2719 E. College Avenue, Avondale Estates, Ga. The event is free and open for all.
