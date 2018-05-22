0 'Hamilton' opens at Fox Theatre, $10 tickets available daily

ATLANTA - One of the most anticipated musicals to visit Atlanta in years kicks off its three-week run at the Fox Theatre Tuesday night.

"Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of America. It debuted in 2015, quickly transitioned to Broadway and won numerous Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It took home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets to the run of shows at the Fox Theatre quickly sold out, but there's still an opportunity to see the show for $10.

Two days prior to each performance, there's a lottery for a limited amount of $10 tickets to see the musical.

-The lottery opens at 11 a.m., two days prior to the performance and closes at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

-Winners will be notified via email and/or text around 11 a.m. the day before the show and will have about five hours to purchase the tickets.

-Winners must pick up their tickets at the box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn.

-There is a limit of one entry per person and each winner can purchase two tickets.

-The digital lottery is randomized and the order of entry has no effect on your chances of winning.

-Enter through the “Hamilton” app at http://hamiltonmusical.com/app or online at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

A few regular priced seats to each show may be available, too. These are seats that are released close to the performance that were not sold for one reason or another.

"Hamilton" plays the Fox Theatre May 22 through June 10.

