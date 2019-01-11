An Atlanta restaurant on the Eastside Beltline is grabbing hold of the juggernaut that is Netflix’s new movie “Bird Box” for an event later this month.
Taco and margarita joint Guac y Margys will host a “Bird Box” dinner Jan. 24, offering participants an opportunity to make like Sandra Bullock’s character Malorie.
According to an event listing, “You've seen ‘Bird Box.’ You may have even put a blindfold on to see how hard it is to walk around your house and yard (we don't recommend this). But have you eaten tacos and drank margaritas while blindfolded? No? Well now's your chance!”
Tickets include two tacos, a dip and a margarita of the eatery’s choice. If you guess what kind of tacos and margaritas you were served correctly, you get a free cookie for dessert. And don’t worry, demonic forces aren’t invited. The event is capped at 48 people; purchase tickets here.
7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. $25 through Jan. 11, $30 until Jan. 23, $35 day of the event. 661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. guacymargys.com/
