Go wakeboarding for FREE on Saturday

    CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend? Head out to Terminus Wake Park in Cartersville for a free day of wakeboarding.

    Terminus Wake Park is Georgia’s first cable wake facility. It's designed for all ages and skill levels. There are two full-sized cable lakes, a Learn-to-Ride cable, and the Aqua Park, an  inflatable obstacle course on the water.

    The cable system allows participants to enjoy towed water sports without a boat. It can tow nearly anything a boat can. That includes wakeboarders, wakeskaters, water-skiers, kneeboarders and more.

    Six Towers are placed around the edge of the lake and hold a running cable 32′ above the water similar to a snow resort T-bar chairlift. The system is driven by an electric motor and can carry up to six people at the same time.

    On Saturday, April 28, 2018, anyone can wakeboard for free. From 10 a.m. to noon, it's open for first time riders only. From noon to 7 p.m., it's open ride for everyone. There will be gear demos, too.

    The Aqua Park will be open and offers a discounted rate of $10 for a 45-minute session.

