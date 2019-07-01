Get free sandwiches, biscuits, more deals for running Peachtree Road Race

Taking on the world’s largest 10K is no small feat. If you’re one of the more than 60,000 people running (or walking) this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, several metro Atlanta restaurants want to celebrate you with deals and specials before and after the big event.
Buttermilk Kitchen. AJC Peachtree Road Race runners can celebrate their march across the finish line with a complimentary biscuit when they bring in their race number to Buttermilk Kitchen. The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch on July 4 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
4225 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com/
City Tap. Join Big Peach Running Co. at an AJC Peachtree Road Race post-race brunch starting at 10 a.m., featuring food and drink specials including $4 mimosas and $15 house sangria carafes.
848 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-990-7114, citytap.com/location/atlanta/
Hampton + Hudson. All AJC Peachtree Road Race participants who bring their race number to the restaurant July 4 will receive a complimentary brunch meal (up to $15).
299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/
Mission + Market. Carbo-load the day before the race at Mission + Market. The restaurant is offering runners who bring in their race bibs on July 3 25% off their entire check. Guests can expect a carb-heavy special created specifically with runners in mind, along with the regular dinner menu.
3550 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2927, missionandmarketatl.com/
Park Tavern. Members of the Atlanta Track Club are invited to the Post AJC Peachtree Road Race Party with bagels, fruit and other breakfast foods from Einstein Bros. Bagels from 7 a.m.-noon. Members ages 21 and up also get one complimentary Yuengling Light Lager. To enter the party, each Atlanta Track Member must present a member key fob, a neon yellow wristband provided by the Atlanta Track Club or a race number bib printed with the words ‘Post Race Party'. Non-members are invited to register on July 2 or 3 at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo. Ages 21 and up must bring an ID. Ages 20 and under are allowed to attend the post-race celebration when accompanied by an adult.
500 10th St., Atlanta. 404-249-0001, parktavern.com/
Zunzi’s. The sandwich shop, which People magazine recently named the best sandwich in Georgia, is offering a free Conquistador sandwich July 5 for those who bring in an AJC Peachtree Road Race race number or participation award.
1971 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-698-2351, zunzis.com/
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}