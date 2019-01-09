Get autographs from Atlanta Braves players, learn tips at Chop Fest

See Freddie Freeman, get an autograph from Ronald Acuna Jr., take part in a wiffle ball home run derby and learning pitching tips from Atlanta Braves players and coaches at Chop Fest 2019.
The Atlanta Braves' annual event is slated for Jan. 19 at SunTrust Park. It's free to attend, though some autograph sessions do cost money.
The one-day event will feature an array of activities including question and answer sessions, baseball clinics, photos with players, interactive attractions, live entertainment and more.
Chop Fest autograph passes are on sale now. Prices range from $35 to $100, depending on the player. Acuna Jr., Dansby Swason and Freeman autographs are $100 each, though the passes for Freeman have already sold out.
The event will also feature free kids autographs at the SunTrust onUp Experience located on Battery Avenue. Kids must be aged 4-14 to participate, and the player roster will be announced the day of Chop Fest in the MLB Ballpark App.
As part of Chop Fest Weekend, the Braves will host the 2019 Chop Fest Gala on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Coca-Cola Roxy. The night will honor this past season’s award winners, celebrate Terry Pendleton and Hugh Duffy’s inductions in to the Braves Hall of Fame and fans can enjoy dinner with coaches and players. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit braves.com/gala.
