Get an sneak peek at Slaughter Sinema at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando Resort is giving guests a sneak peek at the horror that awaits in Slaughter Sinema – an all-new original haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights 2018.
In the haunted house, guests will enter a decrepit drive-in movie theater and jump through the screens of original storylines filled with monsters and nightmares inspired by 80s horror B-movies. They will come face-to-face with terrifying creatures with razor-sharp teeth in Midnight Snacks 2: The House Swarming; deadly werewolf bikers in Devil Dogs; a lethal barber in Barber Chop and more.
Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2018 will run for a record-breaking 36 select nights from September 14 to November 3 and feature the most haunted houses in event history. Cinematic greats, slasher films, cult classics and original nightmares inspired by the past will come to life as guests face 10 disturbingly real haunted houses, five sinister scare zones and more.
For more information about “Halloween Horror Nights,” visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.
