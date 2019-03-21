ATLANTA - Where can you find a $1 million sports car, a Futureliner from the Parade of Progress, a car with a DJ stand built into it and hundreds of other cars, trucks and SUVs? See it all at the Atlanta International Auto Show.
The 37th annual event makes a pit stop at the Georgia World Congress today through Sunday. The show features dozens of makes and hundreds of models of cars and trucks with bold, new designs equipped with the latest in automotive technology.
This year’s highlights include special guest appearances by Marvel’s Black Panther, a meet and greet with Scooby-Doo, an exotic car display with Caffeine and Octane featuring a $1 million McLaren Senna and a Futureliner from the Parade of Progress. The GM Futurliner #10 is one of just 12 that were built for the Parade of Progress Tour that ran during the 1940s and 1950s. The GM Parade of Progress and its crew of about 60 young men carried futuristic and inspirational exhibits to millions of people across North America from 1936 through 1956. The parade of Futureliners accompanied by GM’s newest cars for sale would pull into small towns just like the circus once did, set up at the fairgrounds or a park.
Visitors will have a chance to visit the WSB-TV Channel 2 booth all week, and get a look inside Channel 2 Action News Severe Weather Chaser 2. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday members of Channel 2’s News and Severe Weather teams will be on location to meet and take pictures with attendees. Visitors to the booth can meet some hometown "American Idol" contenders, too.
