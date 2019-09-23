0 Fright Fest returns to Six Flags with new haunts, 30-hour coffin challenge

AUSTELL, Ga. - Haunts, zombies and terror return to Six Flags this month for another year of Fright Fest.

The 2019 event includes 16 wickedly haunted attractions, 12 pulse-pounding roller coasters and more than 200 zombies.

And the park's 30-hour Coffin Challenge is back.

“Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia is home to the scariest and largest collection of hair-raising attractions in the region,” said park President Dale Kaetzel. “A fully immersive in-park experience, along with our unparalleled collection of heart-pounding monster coasters with the lights turned off takes fear to a new level. No one does Halloween like Six Flags.”

This year, Fright Fest is turning up the terror with four new attractions, and the return of guest favorite scares, including:

· Piggy's Blood Shed, an all-new haunted maze, where bloody butchers are seething mad and out for revenge;

· Dismantled, a new scare zone, illustrating the end of the world as we know it, ransacked by “The Wanderers” who roam the land preying on the fearful;

· Seeds of Samhain, an all-new scare zone, hosting souls of the dead, beckoned and transformed into a festering pumping patch; and

· The return of Alien Abduction, a 6,000 square foot haunted maze, where evil aliens are living, working, breeding and carrying out the most horrific experiments imaginable on human victims.

During Fright Fest, the park will host the second annual 30-hour Coffin Challenge. A test of extreme endurance, six coffin dwellers will battle for their chance to win $600 in cash and prizes. The contestants must spend 30 hours in a wooden casket and compete in unnerving elimination challenges. Registration for the 30-hour Coffin Challenge is now open.

For the little monsters in the family, a Trick or Treat trail and Halloween themed shows, rides and attractions highlight Thrills By Day in Bugs Bunny Spookytown.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia will operate select days September 21 through November 2. Some attractions require an additional Haunted Maze Attractions Pass.

