Saturday, June 30
The tour is traveling across the country featuring a fleet of life-size Hot Wheel vehicles. The tour visits Dawsonville and includes life-size Hot Wheels cars, 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Anniversary Edition cars, kids zone, gaming zone, historical die-cast display and more.
Check out cool cars and hang out with Gateway Classic Cars on the last Saturday of every month. All makes and models are welcome. The show is free to attend.
Sunday, July 1
Caffeine and Octane is a nationally recognized all makes, all models car show that regularly attracts over 2000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The event is held each month from 8-11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. See Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, muscle cars, vintage rides and everything in between. It's free to attend and display your car.
Free yoga in conjunction with the King of Pops is back at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark. Mingle at 6:30 p.m., yoga starts at 7.
Next week:
Wednesday, July 11
Whole World Improv Theatre is back for free improv comedy shows in Central Park at Atlantic Station. Improv in the Park is held the first Wednesday of every month. Shows start at 8 p.m. July's event was pushed to the second Wednesday due to the July 4 holiday.
