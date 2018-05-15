Looking for something fun and FREE to do this weekend? Here are some of the options:
Alive in Roswell – Thursday, May 17
Don’t miss one of the best family friendly festivals this weekend in Roswell. The Alive in Roswell festival will feature live bands, food trucks, craft beer, vendors, kids’ games, entertainment, and socializing in three locations connected by a free trolley (on Canton Street, in Roswell Square, and behind city hall).
Flick-Nic (free movies) – Saturday, May 19
Get ready for some family fun with the Flick-Nic festivities. The event will feature picnic festivities and music an hour before dusk in Candler Park.
Good Neighbor Day Airshow and Open House – Saturday, May 19
This super-exciting airshow features airplanes up close and in the air, aerobatics, vendors and rides for sale at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Everything at the event is free except parking.
Bring your four-legged friends to Pawfest this weekend. The dog festival includes a morning hike, a noon fashion show for dogs, Frisbee demos, contests, food, entertainment and kids’ activities at Briscoe Park in Snellville.
Malcolm X Festival – Saturday and Sunday, May 19 – May 20
Celebrate the birthday of international African icon at the Malcolm X Festival, which features music, food booths and craft vendors at West End Park.
Festivals of Speed - Sunday, May 20
This exquisite motorsport display will showcase the world’s most exotic cars, motorcycles & luxury brands all placed for display on the elegant boulevard at AVALON. Featured will be both vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models. Automotive designs by Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston-Martin, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren will all be onsite.
