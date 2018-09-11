FREE movies at the Battery Atlanta

ATLANTA - Free movies aren't just for the summer any more!
The Battery Atlanta has announced the return of the incredibly popular Xfinity Movie Series beginning on Friday, October 26 with a double-header of Coraline followed by The Goonies.
The movie series is free and will run for six straight Fridays.
On November 16, the animal rescue group Angels Among Us will be at The Battery Atlanta with adoptable pets during the showing of The Secret Life of Pets. The Xfinity Movie Series will finish on November 30 with Polar Express to ring in the holiday season following The Battery Atlanta’s tree lighting ceremony.
Each film will begin at 7 p.m.
October 26 Coraline (PG) & The Goonies (PG)
Nov. 2 Jurassic World (PG-13)
Nov. 9 Minions (PG)
Nov. 16 The Secret Life of Pets (PG)
Nov. 23 Captain America: The First Avenger (PG-13)
Nov. 30 Polar Express (G)
“We are excited to bring back the Xfinity Movie Series for a second-straight year,” said Jeremy Strife, senior vice president and general manager of The Battery Atlanta. “It is just one of the many programs we have to keep The Battery Atlanta active year-round. We encourage guests to visit one of our unique dining options, bring their blankets and enjoy.”
Parking is free for the first four hours in The Battery Atlanta’s Red Deck and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.
