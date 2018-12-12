Free family days return to Children's Museum of Atlanta

ATLANTA - Children’s Museum of Atlanta will once again provide free access to resources and experiences that promote learning through the power of play with Family Free Days. Made possible by the support of the PNC Foundation and The Coca-Cola Foundation, the admission-free events aim to reach over 7,200 children and caregivers who might not otherwise be able to visit the Museum due to economic challenges. The first Family Free Day will take place on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
“Play is our brain’s favorite way of learning,” said Jane Turner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Atlanta. “Through the generosity of our presenting sponsors PNC Foundation and The Coca-Cola Foundation as well as our supporting sponsor CareSource, we’ll be closer to fulfilling the Museum’s mission to change the world by sparking every child's imagination, sense of discovery and learning, through the power of play.”
Family Free Days will include three two-and-a-half hour sessions per day to maximize attendance, visitor experience and impact; extended after-school and after-work hours designed to reach 1,800 guests each day; themed content, such as literacy, STEM, healthy living, social and emotional skills, etc., presented in a festival-like atmosphere; full access to the Museum; and more.
“This new series of Family Free Days offers a great opportunity for thousands of visitors to come out and enjoy the Children Museum of Atlanta’s fun programs and interactive exhibits for free,” said Eddie Meyers, PNC regional president for Georgia. “By making quality early learning programs accessible to all families, regardless of income, the museum is extending the tremendous benefits of learning through play to our entire community.”
Family Free Days will begin in February 2019 and will take place in the spring, summer and fall. For more information or to register, please visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org.
