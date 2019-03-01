0 FREE concert series in Sandy Springs features Journey tribute band, more

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Looking a place to catch some free music?

Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park announces the lineup for the 2019 season of Concerts by the Springs, a free outdoor summer concert series held one Sunday evening each month, May through September.

Now celebrating its 23rd season, Concerts by the Springs is a tradition that brings music and community to Sandy Springs. Concerts are held from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. on The Sandy Springs Society Entertainment Lawn at Heritage Green, located at 6110 Blue Stone Road in Sandy Springs.



The 2019 season of Concerts by the Springs features five performances, offering something for all ages:

May 12 The Return

June 9 Saved by the Band

July 14 Departure

August 11 Atlanta Brass Cats

September 8 Band X



“I love the Concerts by the Springs,” said Teri Cloud, Sandy Springs resident. “I see a lot of my neighbors and friends in the community. My kids love the concerts because they get to run around the Springs and play. We even bring our dinner and drinks. The concerts are a wonderful, whole-family dance-the-night-away time.”



Concerts by the Springs will kick off on May 12, Mother’s Day, with The Return. This band brings back the fun, the energy and the excitement of the pop culture sensation that came to be known as “Beatlemania.” With authentic stage gear, suits, boots, mop tops and a set list packed full of #1 hits, their likeness to what you may have seen back in 1964 is incredible! With their witty Beatles-esque banter and voices that harmonize wonderfully, they always get the crowd up on their feet dancing and singing along. They were recently named the Atlanta Braves Band of the Year.

Saved by the Band will rock the Springs with hits from the ‘90s, ‘80s and beyond. Their music includes songs from some of the most well-known bands to get up and dance to, including Weezer, Talking Heads, AC/DC, Whitney Houston, Maroon 5, Metallica, Prince and more.



Departure replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super-group, Journey. The five band members are the original line up and have developed an amazing on-stage chemistry. These musicians pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish. Featured lead vocalist, Brian Williams, has an amazing singing voice flawlessly matching Steve Perry’s vocal range and movements, exactly. This band was voted “Best Local Entertainer” for 2011 and 2012 by Gwinnett Magazine.



Atlanta Brass Cats will have everyone dancing on the green with their 10-piece rock band with horns recreating the inspiring sounds of Chicago, BS &T, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more.



Band X, Atlanta's favorite party band, playing hits from the 70's, 80's, 90's and current favorites, closes out the series. Band X is a high-energy group of talented musicians and lead singers.



Join in on the fun before the music begins at Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Parks newest event, the Taproom Concert Series. Before the live entertainment takes the main stage, enjoy the opportunity to experience a one-of-a kind “taproom” pop-up event. Each Concert by the Springs event will be preceded by the ticketed event- Taproom Concert Series, offering attendees the chance to sip and stroll around the park while tasting a selection of craft beers and wine before the concert officially begins.



Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park is excited to introduce the first concert on May 12th will play host to breweries Bells Brewing and Founders Brewing Co. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to picnic with family and friends (gates open at 4:00 p.m.) Blankets, lawn chairs, and coolers are welcomed; no outside tables permitted. Smoking is prohibited. No pets, except for special assist animals. Additional food will be available for purchase from specialty food vendors and food trucks. Beer, wine, sodas, and water will also be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park and their nonprofit mission to preserve the history of Sandy Springs and offer culture, education, events and outreach to the community.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.