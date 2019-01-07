Free beer is back at Busch Gardens to celebrate 60th anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. - When Busch Gardens first opened in 1959, it had a Hospitality House offering visitors free beer to showcase owner Anheuser-Busch’s products.
The promotion ended in 2009 when the Blackstone Group purchased the park, as well as SeaWorld.
But in 2019, free beer is back at Busch Gardens in Tampa.
Visitors can enjoy two complimentary 7-ounce beers at the Garden Gate Cafe, the former Hospitality House, or at the Serengeti Overlook Pub throughout the year in honor of the park’s 60th anniversary.
The free beer promotion was brought back briefly over the summer and the park saw a spike in attendance, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The offer is not valid during Howl-O-Scream.
2018 Busch Gardens: “we’re bringing beer back all summer long!”— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) January 1, 2019
2019 Busch Gardens: “hold my beer.”
Today kicks off the #YearOfBeer as part of our 60th Anniversary Celebration! Cheers 🍻 https://t.co/hk9TseyN70 pic.twitter.com/uJVLHMncm4
