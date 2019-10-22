0 Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q announces a new location

Pitmasters and owners of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Jonathan and Justin Fox, have announced the opening of their second location in Atlanta’s Upper Westside at The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development.

Considering the flagship’s opening over 12 years ago on Dekalb Avenue, the twin brothers are thrilled to offer their award-winning barbecue to the surrounding neighborhoods via an authentic extension of the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q brand, coming to The Works in summer 2020.

Jonathan and Justin began their careers in barbecue throwing backyard parties for their friends after relocating to Atlanta from Fort Worth, Texas. Backyard parties grew into catering, a pop-up at Smith’s Olde Bar, to building the must-visit original location 12 years ago. Today, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q serves up to 1,200 guests a day with their smokin’ ATL-style of barbecue, classic southern sides and homemade desserts in addition to feeding hungry fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SunTrust Park. In 2016, Fox Bros. Catering expanded to a commissary facility in Armor Yards (134 Ottley Drive) in order to fulfill demand. Finding an ideal location for their second restaurant took time and care, with the goal of recreating the home-style feel of the original location.

“We spent nearly four years finding the perfect space and we knew immediately that The Works would work for us,” says co-owner and pitmaster Jonathan Fox. “We are thrilled to be a part of the project’s community of creative makers and are excited for our guests to enjoy a full experience, from retail to dining and more, while visiting us.”

The new location at The Works will double the size of the original restaurant, with over 9,300 square feet and an estimated 325 seats, including two covered patios. Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s patio space fronts The Spur, a 970-foot linear park that runs along a former rail spur at The Works. The Spur will provide connectivity through the middle of the development and will be highly programmed with seating, art and unique activations– such as Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s large smokehouse and a gaming area.

In addition to the expanded seating, the restaurant will feature a 60-seat private dining room adjacent to the main dining room, as well as a 35-seat indoor/outdoor bar. The menu will mirror the original location, offering staples like Smoked Wings, Tomminators and Prime Certified Angus Beef Brisket with an in-house smokehouse and J&R Oyler smokers visible from the patio.

“With the expanded bar space, we’re looking forward to introducing new cocktails to our guests in addition to a rotating list of local beers and classic staples. Lookin’ forward to this bar being open!” says Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q partner Beau Nolen. Guests will also have the ability to pick-up and take-home packaged barbecue, whole desserts, and merchandise from a readily accessible walk-up display. Parking will be ample with parking decks and surface parking, in addition to valet and ride-share accessible drop-off and pick-up locations.

“We look forward to creating a space that has the same magic guests feel when they eat at our original restaurant on the eastside. We knew that The Works with Selig Development would be the right location to accomplish that. We can’t wait to start smoking on the westside!” says Jonathan Fox.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.