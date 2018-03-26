  • ‘Food Truck Alley' returns to Alpharetta in April

    By: Mitchell Northam The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Beginning in April, food trucks will invade Alpharetta each Thursday evening.

    The city’s weekly event — “Food Truck Alley” — returns to Old Roswell Street on April 19.

    Every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., the street will be lined with about six to eight food trucks and vendors. 

    The alley will also feature music and activities for children.

    Parking is available in downtown Alpharetta at the lot at 37 Old Roswell Street, at Milton Center on Milton Avenue, or at the City Hall Parking Deck at 2 Park Plaza.

    The final “Food Truck Alley” will be held Oct. 11. Some events may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.

    For more information contact 678-297-6000. To participate as a vendor, email hlew@alpharetta.ga.us. “Food Truck Alley” also has a Facebook page where foodies can keep up with news about the weekly event.

