There's a new roller coaster coming to Six Flags Over Georgia.
Twisted Cyclone is expected to open Memorial Day weekend. The new ride will feature a classic wooden structure combined with a steel track. That will allow for multiple flips and a smoother ride.
NEWS: Trains are test cycling around the all-new Twisted Cyclone coaster! Opening a few weeks from now. #SixFlagsOverGeorgia pic.twitter.com/mS9dVQjr52— Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) May 10, 2018
“Our guests are going to be blown away by the unbelievable features of this coaster," said park president Dale Kaetzel.
Twisted Cyclone includes a steep 75-degree initial drop from nearly 100 feet into a reverse cobra roll sending riders perpendicular to the ground, three upside down inversions along the 2,400 feet of track and the feeling of weightlessness through a 360-degree zero gravity roll.
Guests will ride in custom coaster trains modeled after a classic 1960s sports convertible.
BIG NEWS: Twisted Cyclone train car now installed! #SixFlagsOverGeorgia 🎢🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/uIqj3OMYdV— Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) May 3, 2018
The ride replaces the Georgia Cyclone which closed in July 2017.
