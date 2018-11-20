0 Experience retro Christmas, unicorn dreams, tacky lights at Santa's Fantastical

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - We've all done it at some point; spend an hour waiting in line to see Santa while our kids hit each other in between laying down on the ground and getting their Christmas outfits dirty.

PHOTOS: This is the way to meet Santa in 2018

But a new local business offers the chance to put the jolly back in a visit to see jolly old St. Nick.

There's a new way to experience some time with Santa in the Atlanta area. It's time to check out Santa's Fantastical.

Santa's Fantastical recently opened in Sandy Springs. The holiday season pop-up offers a chance to spend some time with Santa Claus, while offering guests a chance to explore interactive wonderlands, retro Christmas and future Christmas, other Instagram-worthy backdrops and a host of offer holiday environments complete with the latest technology.

other Instagram-worthy backdrops and a host of offer holiday environments complete with the latest technology.

"This is the work of a group of artists and technologists who have come together to use art, technology and nostalgia to create a place for people to come and connect with their families and make new friends," Santa's Fantastical's Walt Geer told WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks.

retro Christmas...

Geer and his wife Sarah Blackman are the creators of Santa's Fantastical.

"Our creative teams are from the worlds of Hollywood movies, animated features, global concert productions, and music festivals and have imagineered some truly ground-breaking visuals,” Blackman said.

Here are some more photos from Santa's Fantastical.

Producing unique visuals, larger-than-life installations and fun photographic moments, the immersive digital and performance art exhibits will provide a magical escape.

Guests can stroll down Main Street at the North Pole, drop into the Peppermint Palace, visit the land of Unicorn Dreams, be dazzled at Inﬁnity Ornaments, take a ride on Ice Alive, laugh at tacky lights and enjoy a show.

Producing unique visuals, larger-than-life installations and fun photographic moments, the immersive digital and performance art exhibits will provide a magical escape.

At some point during a visit, guests can share their wish list with Santa, too. Instead of waiting in line, visitors add their name and number to a virtual queue and get a message when it's their turn. The owners encourage families to take as many of their own photos and videos they want while visiting with Santa.

“It is so exciting to be rolling out this amazing new holiday exhibition in the city of Atlanta,” Blackman said. “We look forward to making it a truly magical experience for all ages to enjoy."

Santa’s Fantastical is located on Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs. Tickets are exclusively sold online and include entry into the exhibit as well as a special reservation with Santa. General admission tickets are $36 for adults; $32 for those 3-12. Children 2 and younger are free.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.