Exotic car showcase returns to Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Check out more than $30 million worth of cars in Sandy Springs as Caffeine and Exotics returns.
Caffeine and Exotics is a quarterly showcase featuring more than 200 cars from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Maserati, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Lotus, Bentley and Porsche.
This month's event is Sunday, Apr. 28, from 9-11:30 a.m. City Springs on Galambos Way in Sandy Springs is hosting the event. It's $5 to enter for everyone six and older. Organizers expect around 4,000 automotive fans.
Other Caffeine and Exotics event are planned for June 23, Aug. 18 and Oct. 27.
The company that produces Caffeine and Exotics is the same company that produces the monthly Caffeine and Octane showcases at Perimeter Mall. Those happen the first Sunday of every month.
