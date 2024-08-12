Escape to Sea Island: World-class getaway with unique experiences, adventures

Looking for a world-class getaway without traveling across the globe? Sea Island, Georgia, offers a perfect blend of history, tradition, exceptional service, and five-star experiences, all within a five-hour drive from Atlanta. Here are five compelling reasons to visit:

1. Five-Star Luxury

Sea Island boasts three five-star establishments: The Cloister Hotel, The Lodge Hotel, and the Spa at Sea Island. Consistently ranked among the top resorts in the world, Sea Island’s accommodations, dining, and amenities set the standard for luxury and Southern hospitality.

2. The Sea Island Sea-fari and The Big 5

Embark on a Sea Island Sea-fari to discover the resort’s “Big 5″—falcons, horses, dolphins, turtles, and shorebirds. Experience the unique falconry center, one of the few in the United States, where guests can meet majestic birds like Scout, a 7-year-old Eurasian Eagle Owl, and Betty, a free-flying Harris Hawk.

“Betty is a female Harris Hawk,” falconer Paige Frost said. “We adopted her at around four months. I shouldn’t have favorites, but Betty is definitely my favorite of the bunch. She is very goofy, very personable, very friendly, but she is also an incredible hunter.”

Betty roams free on a falconry experience, rotating between hunting for food and following the guests on the experience.

Frost hopes guests will leave with a newfound appreciation for birds of prey after a visit.

After the falconry experience, explore the island on horseback with options like beach, marsh, and estate rides. Or, join a salt marsh nature and dolphin tour to spot dolphins and shorebirds. Don’t miss the Coastal Encounter at the Sea Island Nature Center for an up-close look at the island’s diverse wildlife.

3. Five Miles of Pristine Beaches

Sea Island boasts five miles of beautiful beaches, perfect for relaxation and recreation.

These beaches are also crucial nesting sites for sea turtles.

Participate in a Sea Turtle Dawn Patrol or an evening Sea Turtle Education and Night Walk to witness these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. Seeing sea turtle hatchlings is a magical experience for both kids and adults.

“I get to show people a hatchling sea turtle for the first time and that’s a check off of a lot of people’s lists and it’s a magical experience,” Sea Island naturalist John Eddie Hodges said.

Hodges and his fellow naturalists lead the sea turtle conservation program on the island.

“It’s one thing to go into your classroom or read an article and think something is important,” Hodges said. “But it’s something completely different when you have a hands-on experience and you see it for the first time. That touches a little different part of you that you don’t get from just reading a textbook or sitting in a classroom.”

4. Exceptional Experiences

Sea Island offers a variety of exceptional experiences:

Golf : Renowned golf courses and top-notch instruction make Sea Island a mecca for golf enthusiasts. Even if you’re not a pro, you can enjoy the outstanding facilities.

: Renowned golf courses and top-notch instruction make Sea Island a mecca for golf enthusiasts. Even if you’re not a pro, you can enjoy the outstanding facilities. Spa : The Spa at Sea Island consistently earns its five-star rating, offering a luxurious retreat.

: The Spa at Sea Island consistently earns its five-star rating, offering a luxurious retreat. Fishing: Join Captain Dooley Miller, who has been guiding guests for 25 years, on a fishing adventure.

“I’ve been taking some kids (fishing) since they were two and now they’re 22,” Miller said. “It’s kind of a good experience to see them grow up and teach them how to fish and then watch them grow and still come every year, wanting to fish.”

Whether it’s a kids’ fishing trip or an offshore expedition, the excitement is guaranteed.

“Caught us a couple of Bonnethead sharks, about four feet long, caught a couple of whiting, even a stingray,” Miller said about a recent fishing trip. “Went out there, just tried to catch some fish and have a good time.”

The Beach Club : Spend the day at the Beach Club, creating unforgettable memories with family and friends.

: Spend the day at the Beach Club, creating unforgettable memories with family and friends. Pickleball: Sea Island’s pickleball courts are a must-visit. With inclusive and welcoming vibes, it’s a fun activity for all ages and skill levels.

“Don’t be afraid to get out here and play, even if you’re not (very athletic) or you may feel like you’re not able to do it that well, that’s ok,” Sea Island pickleball pro Tadd Fujikawa said. “Just have fun. Come out here with your friends of your family and just enjoy yourself. Hit the ball back and forth a few times and I think most people would really enjoy it.”

Golf enthusiasts may recognize the pickleball pro’s name. Fujikawa was on the PGA tour and moved to St. Simons Island to work on his golf game.

“I started playing pickleball a few years ago, one thing led to another, and kind of found myself here, not planning to do this whatsoever, but it’s been really great,” Fujikawa said. “I love it. It’s super fun. Obviously, pickleball is a great sport. And obviously, the growth of pickleball has been just tremendous.”

For now, Fujikawa has set aside his golf clubs to teach this new game he has come to love.

5. Culinary Delights

Sea Island’s dining options are a culinary adventure:

The Georgian Room : Known for its exquisite service and unforgettable dining experience.

: Known for its exquisite service and unforgettable dining experience. Colt and Alison : Enjoy a traditional Scottish sunset serenade before indulging in Southern-inspired steaks.

: Enjoy a traditional Scottish sunset serenade before indulging in Southern-inspired steaks. Tavola : Savor rustic Italian dishes with a Southern twist, including homemade pastas and wood-oven pizzas.

: Savor rustic Italian dishes with a Southern twist, including homemade pastas and wood-oven pizzas. Sea Strike and Pub : A unique spot offering craft cocktails, delicious food, and bowling.

: A unique spot offering craft cocktails, delicious food, and bowling. Other Favorites: Explore the Men’s Locker Room, Wonderland for ice cream treats, and oceanside dining at Southern Tide.

With 80 Forbes Five-Star Awards under its belt, Sea Island is a destination like no other. All this and more await you just five hours from Atlanta by car, or a short 50-minute flight.

Rates begin at around $500 for stays through the end of 2024.

