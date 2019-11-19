Don't-miss Christmas tree festivals in Atlanta

Attending one of the over-the-top tree festivals in Atlanta over the holiday season provides the perfect chance to see how others decorate for the season and take fun family photos.
Here are the don't-miss festivals of tree events in the metro area for 2019:
Duluth Festival of Trees at the Southeastern Railway Museum
Nov. 16-Jan.4, during museum open days Wednesday-Saturday, included with museum admission, adults $10, seniors $8, children 2-12 $7; train rides $3 on operating days
Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Hwy., Duluth. 770-476-2013
This Christmas tradition sponsored by the Duluth Historical Society features 25 community-sponsored and decorated trees at the local railway museum. And you better not pout, since there's also an $18 breakfast or lunch with Santa Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens
Nov. 16-Jan. 11, $20-$45 admission depending on age and whether it's a peak night: $16.95 adult or child admission after 9 p.m.
Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. 404-876-5859
A holiday spectacle featuring all of nature's wonders aglow for the holiday season. Botanical Saint Nick visits from Nov. 30 through Dec. 20, and the Reindog Parade Saturday, Dec. 7 is a dress-your-pooch for the holidays that would make the Grinch's Max proud.
Fernbank Winter Wonderland exhibit
Nov. 22, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020, free with museum admission: $20 for adults, $18 for children 3-12, $19 for seniors
Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road NE. 404-929-6300
The Fernbank holiday festival features decorations and traditions from around the world. Trees are decked out in indigenous art, origami and national symbols by the museum's "local cultural partners" and reference Christmas, Hanukkah and other worldwide winter holiday celebrations.
1 p.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, free
400 Avalon Blvd. Alpharetta. 770-765-2000
One of the short but sweet festivals in Atlanta that still delivers plenty of Christmas cheer, this lighting ceremony features a lavish tree. The lighting ceremony is hushed and dramatic, then the fireworks let loose. The fete heralds the opening of Avalon On Ice and features a brief appearance by Santa Claus. Avalon also hosts a Menorah Lighting of Avalon (400 Avalon Blvd. Alpharetta. 770-765-2000) Sunday Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., complete with latkes.
Christmas at Callanwolde Designer Show House and Holiday Market
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 7, $10-$20
Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE. 404-872-5338
Atlanta's 27,000 square-foot historic mansion is lavishly decorated by some of the most prestigious area interior and floral designers. The event also offers guided tours, live entertainment and holiday shopping.
Fernbank After Dark Holiday Party
7 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday Dec. 13, event free with museum admission: $20 for non-members
Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road NE. 404-929-6300
A 21-and-up takeover, holiday version, this party features two floors of decorated trees and kids-free access to all indoor exhibits.
