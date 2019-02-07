Dominique, SweetWater create new beer with perfect name

ATLANTA - People across the globe know the name Dominique Wilkins thanks to his prowess on the basketball court.
Could they soon know him for his ability to brew beer?
Wilkins has teamed up with SweetWater Brewing to create a new India Pale Ale (IPA). It's called, what else, but Human Highlight IPA. The Atlanta Hawks superstar was nicknamed the "Human Highlight Film" for his rim-rocking dunks in the NBA.
The basketball NBA Hall-of-Famer had an interest in having a branded beer and figured local brewers SweetWater would be the perfect partner.
Human Highlight IPA is similar to the company's Mosaic IPA, but features some different ingredients to give it the human highlight flavor.
Interested in trying it? While Dominique's dunks will live on forever, the Human Highlight IPA won't. SweetWater is currently only releasing 100 bottles of it. They'll be given out at a party Friday at SweetWater. It's $30 for food and beer and another $20 if you want to score a 22 oz. commemorative bottle. Proceeds from the launch party will benefit Kulture City, a nonprofit that helps those with disabilities and special needs. Wilkins will be in attendance and sign the commemorative bottles.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}