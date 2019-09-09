0 Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights wins top award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights has won the 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award for Best Theme Park Halloween Event, thanks to the votes of park supporters from around the country.

Entering its third season this year, Great Pumpkin LumiNights—part of Dollywood's Harvest Festival (Sept. 27-Nov. 2)—has become a new Smoky Mountain tradition with family-friendly activities that are sure to please kids of every age. Dollywood stays open until 9 p.m. each evening (closed Oct. 22 & 29) allowing families more time to enjoy the glow of thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park.

The 10Best Readers' Choice Awards include nominees chosen by a panel of relevant experts.

"We knew Great Pumpkin LumiNights was a hit during the first few evenings of the event in 2017," said Pete Owens, Dollywood Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "We received a lot of great feedback from guests about how much they liked it, but also about what we could add and change to make it even better. Last year, we doubled the size of Great Pumpkin LumiNights by putting in a number of new displays, and this year the event grows even larger with the addition of Wildwood Grove, which includes the harvest story experience at the Wildwood Tree.

"Awards like these give us the opportunity to share with the world what our guests already know," he continued. "The memories made and experiences shared at Dollywood really are unlike anything found elsewhere. We hope new guests will come see why this event has earned the title of best in the country!"

Great Pumpkin LumiNights grows again in 2019, stretching into the newly-opened Wildwood Grove. In addition to the pumpkin displays, the Wildwood Tree tells a Smoky Mountain harvest story multiple times each evening. The Plaza at Wilderness Pass also serves as a main centerpiece for the event with an area for character interaction, additional displays and a 40 ft. tall pumpkin tree.

Families will bask in the glow of thousands of intricately-carved pumpkins as they wander through displays throughout Dollywood's Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass and upper Craftsman's Valley areas. Beyond the impressive displays, guests can find a number of exciting activities to create thrilling memories together.

Dollywood's Harvest Festival also includes several hundred performances by award-winning Southern gospel artists, making the Harvest Festival's Southern Gospel Jubilee the genre's largest event in America. Dollywood guests also can enjoy the spectacular artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood's award-winning foods team. Each day is a picture-perfect opportunity for families to enjoy the experiences of a Smoky Mountain harvest!

© 2019 Cox Media Group.