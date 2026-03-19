Dollywood opens for new season, new roller coaster set to open soon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood officially opened its 41st season on Friday. Founder Dolly Parton and President Eugene Naughton announced several new additions for the year, including the NightFlight Expedition indoor coaster and the inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend.

The park, which Tripadvisor recently named the number one theme park in America, is currently hosting the “I Will Always Love You Festival” through April 12. The 2026 season marks the beginning of the park’s fifth decade of operation.

0 of 33 Let's head to Dollywood! Tennessee’s No. 1 ticketed attraction is Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge. Dollywood’s entertainment is recognized worldwide, having received more trophies, 23, than any other theme park for its live entertainment which showcases country, bluegrass, Southern gospel, classic rock ‘n’ roll and Appalachian music. Daily demonstrations by more than a dozen master craftsmen offer a glimpse into the authentic artistry of the area’s rich heritage. Other Dollywood favorites include the Thunderhead wood coaster, the steel thriller Mystery Mine, the forward and backward launch FireChaser Express, and Wild Eagle, the country’s first wing coaster. Here are some more photos from Dollywood.

The opening coincides with the “I Will Always Love You Festival,” which features new productions including “Artrageous,” a 3D visual concert and “MotoMotion Freestyle Showdown.” The latter combines extreme riders, breakdancers and aerial daredevils. Returning entertainment includes “From the Heart—The Life & Music of Parton” and “Sing-a-long with Dolly.”

Parton shared her vision for the new season and the inspiration behind the upcoming coaster. “I’m so excited for everything we have for our guests this season,” Parton said. “We’re investing a lot of time and money into our big new roller coaster this year and I can’t wait for everyone to go on the Smoky Mountain adventure NightFlight Expedition is going to offer. The ride takes me back to so many wonderful memories I had as a kid, with all the fireflies and the moonlight making the Smokies have a special kind of magic, so I had to recreate that for everyone visiting Dollywood!”

NightFlight Expedition is scheduled to open in late spring as an indoor immersive adventure coaster. The attraction features four different experiences, including a simulated flight over the Great Smoky Mountains and a whitewater rafting excursion using more than 500,000 gallons of surging water. Several industry experts have identified the project as a highly anticipated attraction for 2026.

The inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend is set for April 25-26. The event schedule includes a half-marathon on Sunday morning, preceded by a 5k, 10k and a one-mile kids fun run for ages 4-12 on Saturday. Participants will run through the park grounds during the “Flower & Food Festival.”

Seasonal culinary offerings for the current festival include a BBQ chicken melt, smoky corn chowder and mini rope sausage and potatoes.

Naughton, president of Dollywood Parks & Resorts, noted that East Tennessee was recently recognized by Condé Nast Traveller as a top destination for the year. “Our Dollywood Parks & Resorts properties have truly become among the top vacation destinations in the entire country,” Naughton said. He attributed the recognition to the park’s focus on guest feedback and honesty.

The park’s recent expansion follows several industry awards for its ride innovations. “Big Bear Mountain” has received the Golden Ticket Award for Best Family Coaster every year since its 2023 opening. Additionally, Theme Park Insider recently ranked the “Lightning Rod” coaster as the fifth best in the world.

Dollywood Wild Eagle photo shoot for promotions. Photos by http://sbphotos.com (Steven Bridges)

Dollywood also maintains a partnership with the American Eagle Foundation to host the “Birds of Prey” show. The program features bald eagles and other raptors, including Challenger, a well-known bald eagle. The show focuses on stories of wildlife resilience and conservation.

Naughton credited the park’s longevity to the staff, whom he referred to as hosts. “The hearts of our hosts go far beyond the tasks they complete at excellence each day,” Naughton said. “Our hosts make a true connection with our guests, making them feel like they’re part of the family. It’s been that way since the park opened more than four decades ago.”

The “Flower & Food Festival” is scheduled to run from April 18 to June 7. The park’s summer season continues with the “Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration” from June 15 to Aug. 2, followed by the “Harvest Festival” beginning Sept. 14 and “Smoky Mountain Christmas” starting Nov. 6.

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