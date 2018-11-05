0 Dollywood celebrates Christmas with new attraction, 5 million lights

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - After earning its 11th consecutive Golden Ticket award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas adds even more merry memory making moments with the addition of the impressive Glacier Ridge.

With the all-new Glacier Ridge, guests can experience the Smokies at Christmas in a way they never have before. The novel and immense experience of Glacier Ridge pushes the park’s total count to more than five million twinkling lights. Located in the areas of the park known as Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass and the upper portion of Craftsman’s Valley, Glacier Ridge is a must-see during Smoky Mountain Christmas.

“Christmas is so important to me for so many reasons,” Dolly Parton said. “I’m so thankful that it’s a time when our family comes together to share stories, remember old times, and make new memories we’ll take with us through the next year and beyond. There’s a lot of laughin’ and a whole lot of love when we all get together. I want those folks who come to experience Christmas with us at Dollywood to feel like they’re part of the family, making those memories and sharing those special times. I know the fun they’ll find in Glacier Ridge will help them create brand new memories and traditions.”

As guests near Glacier Ridge, they’ll feel as if the Smokies have frozen over, thanks to an arctic color palette and a mesmerizing atmosphere sure to wow guests. The Plaza at Wilderness Pass transforms into a winter wonderland, complete with a 50 ft. tall animated tree which anchors the area. Every 30 minutes the Plaza sparkles to life to present a fully-synchronized, dazzling light show complete with holiday hits that will have guests singing along.

For guests entering from Timber Canyon, the Arctic Passage, a 130-ft. long programmable light tunnel, transports them into Glacier Ridge in a stunning array of light and color. Once emerging from the tunnel, guests will be greeted by polar bears who have made a home at Drop Line Bay. Because the Smokies have frozen to create Glacier Ridge, these friends from the North are able to spend time with their Smoky Mountain cousins.

Those coming to Glacier Ridge through Craftsman’s Valley experience a one-of-a-kind new light installation that mimics the natural phenomenon known as the aurora borealis. Guests can walk through Dollywood’s version of the northern lights—which is brought to life with music as only Dolly can do— making it feel as if the aurora borealis has come south, even if for just a few weeks.

Since Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas helped kick off Sevier County’s Winterfest in 1990, the festival has been known globally as a must-see Christmas event. Amusement Today contributors and voters bestowed the Best Theme Park Christmas Event award on Dollywood in 2008 when the honor was first created. Dollywood is the 11-time—and only—winner of the award.

From the cheer and joy of Dollywood’s Parade of Many Colors, to traditional holiday shows like It’s a Wonderful Life and Christmas in the Smokies, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas fosters family memory making for guests. For those who wander through the spectacular scenery, it is easy to understand why it has become a family tradition for so many. Guests can experience the fun enchantment of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends straight from the children’s holiday classic, or sit down together for a fabulous Christmas feast at many of Dollywood’s award-winning dining locations. Most of Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions also operate in this merry environment, with rides racing along just above the millions of twinkling lights.

With five million lights, award-winning entertainment, the addition of Glacier Ridge and much more, one thing is for certain: Dollywood truly captures the essence of Christmas.

