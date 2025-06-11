Dolly Parton the pirate? Enjoy her new show on Gulf Coast vacation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Daring pirates, a dazzling inferno, drums, dashing mermaids and dancing sea lions fill the Florida Gulf Coast this summer thanks to a new dinner show.

But this isn’t just any dinner show. This is a Dolly Parton production.

"Panama (City) Beach is a great vacation spot," Parton said. "It's a great place for families to come and visit, and we're excited to come and offer something that (gives) families something fun to do together in all of our businesses, and after a fun day on the beach, ain't you ready to do something else?" (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show After a day at the beach, or if you're nursing a sunburn, let Parton entertain you like only she can. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show "Dolly is all about bringing world-class entertainment to various places," Ellen Liston from the Pirate Voyage and Dinner Show said. "And (Parton) loves places that families are going to have fun together, no matter who your family is, could be your friends that are going on a trip, or a multi-generational family. Dolly just loves to find places that are going to let people create memories (and) enjoy time being together." Parton didn't forget the dinner part of the Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show either. (sponsored) (Nelson Hicks) Dolly Parton's Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show "If you love good Southern food, we got it," Parton said. "Everybody knows that I love great food, even write cookbooks about it. And, of course, we've got all kinds of good things for folks to eat around here." “We want to invite all of you to Panama City Beach and (to) our brand new Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show,” Parton said at the official opening.

Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show recently opened. The show brings Blackbeard, Davy Jones, sunken treasure, racing dogs, dancing sea lions, sword fights and high-flying acrobatics to Buccaneer Bay.

“Panama (City) Beach is a great vacation spot,” Parton said. “It’s a great place for families to come and visit, and we’re excited to come and offer something that (gives) families something fun to do together in all of our businesses, and after a fun day on the beach, ain’t you ready to do something else?”

Dolly Parton opens Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Panama City Beach

After a day at the beach, or if you’re nursing a sunburn, let Parton entertain you like only she can.

“Dolly is all about bringing world-class entertainment to various places,” Ellen Liston from the Pirates Voyage & Dinner Show said. “And (Parton) loves places (where) families are going to have fun together, no matter who your family is, could be your friends that are going on a trip, or a multi-generational family. Dolly just loves to find places that are going to let people create memories (and) enjoy time being together.”

“I always find so much joy in developing entertainment projects that bring families together to create memories that will last long after their visit, and my new Pirates Voyage dinner show does that and more,” Parton said. “Seeing my new show open here in Panama City Beach is another dream come true for me. I love going into new areas of the country and finding ways to bring truly world-class entertainment experiences to the folks there – and a great dinner feast, too! That would be my perfect way to spend a night out, especially at the beach,” she said.

Parton didn’t forget the dinner part of the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show either.

“If you love good Southern food, we got it,” Parton said. “Everybody knows that I love great food, even write cookbooks about it. And, of course, we’ve got all kinds of good things for folks to eat around here.”

Headed to the Gulf Coast beaches sometime soon? Add the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show to your itinerary for a fun-filled night for the entire family.

“The excitement and adventure in Pirates Voyage is something ”I have loved being a part of, and I loved writing the song that our beautiful mermaids perform to – ‘Sail Away.’ Above all, I see myself as a storyteller, and this is an entertaining experience that combines so many elements in one show that people will want to experience it again and again. I know that I never get tired of seeing this show where you get to actually be part of the pirate crew – where else can you do that?! I hope everyone who lives here comes to visit and will join the fun with us – we’ll even teach you how to speak some pirate talk. Ahoy!” Parton said.

Parton produces similar shows in both Myrtle Beach and Pigeon Forge, too.

This story is sponsored by the Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

