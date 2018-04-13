0 Dolly Parton's dinner show includes acrobatics, pyrotechnics, much more

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Witness aerial wonders, amazing juggling talent, mind-blowing acrobatics, pyrotechnics and much more on a trip to dinner. Seriously, dinner isn't just about food anymore.

Pigeon Forge is home to the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood and Dolly Parton's newest offering, the "Smoky Mountain Adventures" dinner show.

"It is a Cirque (Du Soleil)-style show set in the Smokies," co-host and singer Kristen Michelle Wilson told WSBTV.com's Nelson Hicks. "We have incredible acrobats, we have death-defying acts, and we just have a whole lot of fun. It's good, down-home fun and amazing food, too."

Wilson comes from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, where she served as the first female ringmaster and final ringmaster for the "Greatest Show on Earth."

"('Smoky Mountain Adventures') is the best party in the Smokies," Wilson said. "You want to bring your family. We're going to be celebrating food, faith, family, fun, adventure and even a little bit of love."

This fun-filled, action-packed spectacle begins upon entering through the Outpost, the area featuring old-time games, Dolly trivia and Magical Memories, where children of any age can transform into a princess or lovable character.

From there, guests enter Celebration Ridge, the theater that houses the show. A comedy duo kicks off the festivities before giving way to aerialists, jugglers, a contortionist, singers, dancers and a number of other performers.

“Our show will cause your spirit to soar,” said general manager Jamie Parrish. “I watch our amazing company of performers nightly and see something new and exciting that amazes me every time. We can’t wait to share that celebration spirit with each of our visitors.”

There's food, too. The four-course feast includes creamy vegetable soup, homemade biscuits, sugar-cured ham, pan fried chicken, signature macaroni and cheese, sweet potato delight and a specialty dessert.

Head to Pigeon Forge to check out the show for the weekend, or make it part of a trip.

"We're close enough for a short getaway, or there's enough to do at Dollywood and all that things that surround us in the Great Smoky Mountains to spend a whole week here for spring break or summer," Dollywood's Ellen Liston said.

Parton has two dinner shows in Pigeon Forge. There's the "Dixie Stampede" in addition to the "Smoky Mountain Adventures" dinner show.

